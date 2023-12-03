Short Interest in Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Decreases By 14.1%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,679,300 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the October 31st total of 1,954,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 254.4 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance

Shares of BKRIF remained flat at C$9.50 on Friday. 7,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,792. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.71. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of C$7.70 and a twelve month high of C$11.34.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

About Bank of Ireland Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.