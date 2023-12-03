Short Interest in Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Decreases By 14.1%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,679,300 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the October 31st total of 1,954,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 254.4 days.
Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance
Shares of BKRIF remained flat at C$9.50 on Friday. 7,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,792. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.71. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of C$7.70 and a twelve month high of C$11.34.
About Bank of Ireland Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Ireland Group
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.