Short Interest in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Decreases By 9.5%

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the October 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 46,170 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $2,935,950.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,218,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,771,141.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $168,264.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,392.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 46,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $2,935,950.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,218,134 shares in the company, valued at $649,771,141.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.90. 377,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,370. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $87.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.31. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BECN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

