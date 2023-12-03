Short Interest in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Increases By 5.7%

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 802,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Boot Barn by 632.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOOT traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.45. The stock had a trading volume of 959,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,066. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average is $81.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.30.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.30.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

