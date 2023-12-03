Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Drops By 14.9%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bouygues Price Performance
OTCMKTS BOUYY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.62. 8,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,738. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85. Bouygues has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $7.70.
Bouygues Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bouygues
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.