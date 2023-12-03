Short Interest in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Expands By 20.0%

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BYFC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.49. 3,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,523. The company has a market capitalization of $69.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadway Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares during the period. 12.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.