Short Interest in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Grows By 20.4%

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,700 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 213,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CACI International Trading Up 1.1 %

CACI International stock traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $324.52. The stock had a trading volume of 66,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.85 and a 200 day moving average of $327.02. CACI International has a 52-week low of $275.79 and a 52-week high of $359.33.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.49%. CACI International’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CACI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CACI International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $39,977.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,280.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 26.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 127.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.