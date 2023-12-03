Short Interest in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Decreases By 21.1%

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 817,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 926,324 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1,277.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,067,000 after purchasing an additional 421,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,961,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after purchasing an additional 337,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,800,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.22.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.3 %

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.31. The company had a trading volume of 177,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,270. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $286.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

