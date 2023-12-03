Short Interest in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Expands By 14.3%

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLVLY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $19.98.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

