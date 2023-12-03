Short Interest in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Grows By 6.0%

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 159,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRA International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Insider Activity at CRA International

Institutional Trading of CRA International

In related news, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $540,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,524.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $497,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,158 shares in the company, valued at $15,290,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $540,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,524.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,626,355. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in CRA International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CRA International by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 365,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60,322 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CRA International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CRA International by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International Price Performance

NASDAQ CRAI traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $96.65. The company had a trading volume of 28,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,009. The firm has a market cap of $676.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.75.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $147.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.00 million. CRA International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that CRA International will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRA International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

