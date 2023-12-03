Short Interest in Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Decreases By 19.9%

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,200 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 509,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,082.0 days.

Credit Saison Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSASF remained flat at C$15.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. Credit Saison has a 12 month low of C$15.80 and a 12 month high of C$15.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.64.

Get Credit Saison alerts:

About Credit Saison

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Saison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Saison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.