Short Interest in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Decreases By 20.1%

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,200 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 764,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at CS Disco

In other CS Disco news, Director James Offerdahl bought 7,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $48,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 155,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,423.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CS Disco Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of LAW traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 266,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,197. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $384.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 40.77%. The business had revenue of $34.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CS Disco from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CS Disco from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CS Disco from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

