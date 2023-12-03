Short Interest in De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Decreases By 19.9%

De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,625,100 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 18,265,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 962.2 days.

De Grey Mining Price Performance

Shares of DGMLF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 71,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,632. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.78. De Grey Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of De Grey Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

De Grey Mining Company Profile

De Grey Mining Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. De Grey Mining Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

