Short Interest in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Increases By 6.6%

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,650,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 15,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on DBRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 48.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,122,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 592,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DBRG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.51. 2,053,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,913. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $18.43.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $477.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.03 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 4.50%. Analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.05%.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

