Short Interest in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Declines By 21.6%

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the October 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $4.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,802,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,049. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $122.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

