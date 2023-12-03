Short Interest in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Grows By 6.3%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,300 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 536,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,057,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,504,000 after acquiring an additional 82,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 11.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 58,894 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 510,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 43,598 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on DXP Enterprises from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

DXP Enterprises Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,534. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $480.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.72.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $419.25 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

