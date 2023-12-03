Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Drops By 15.7%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 648,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 911.7 days.

E.On Price Performance

OTCMKTS ENAKF remained flat at $13.06 during trading hours on Friday. E.On has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07.

Get E.On alerts:

About E.On

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.