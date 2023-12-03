Short Interest in Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Expands By 19.3%

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,900 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 458,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,469.0 days.

Electric Power Development Price Performance

Shares of EPWDF remained flat at $15.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. Electric Power Development has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

About Electric Power Development

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. operates as electric utility company in Japan. The company engages in the development and operation of 60 hydroelectric power plants with total owned capacity of 8,577 MW; wind power with total owned capacity of 477 MW; geothermal power with total owned capacity of 38 MW; thermal power with total owned capacity of 8,810 MW; solar; biomass; and nuclear business.

