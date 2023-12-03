Short Interest in Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Expands By 19.3%

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,900 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 458,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,469.0 days.
Electric Power Development Price Performance
Shares of EPWDF remained flat at $15.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. Electric Power Development has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $16.49.
About Electric Power Development
