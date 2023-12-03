Short Interest in Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Expands By 11.1%

Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,519,400 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 3,167,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,924,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Enzolytics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENZC remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,877,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949,862. Enzolytics has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

About Enzolytics

Enzolytics Inc, a drug development company, focuses to the commercialization of its proprietary proteins for the treatment of debilitating infectious diseases. Its patented anti-HIV therapeutics and a proprietary methodology for producing human IgG1 monoclonal antibodies for treating infectious diseases with non-toxic passive immunotherapy.

