Short Interest in Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FERVF) Drops By 9.8%

Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FERVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 822,100 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 911,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,221.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Ferrovial Price Performance

About Ferrovial

Shares of FERVF remained flat at $32.86 during trading hours on Friday. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238. Ferrovial has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $38.07.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops transport infrastructure, mobility solutions, civil works, and buildings projects in Spain and internationally. The company designs and builds various public and private works; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, bridges, and airports; designs, constructs, operates and maintains potable water treatment plants, urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and desalination plants.

Featured Stories

