Short Interest in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Drops By 5.5%

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 973,100 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 122,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of First Busey

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $175,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 372 shares of company stock worth $8,046. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in First Busey by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 53.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BUSE traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.82. 209,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.87. First Busey has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.09 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

