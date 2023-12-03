Short Interest in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Declines By 8.1%

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Transactions at First Commonwealth Financial

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Carrie L. Riggle sold 7,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $99,907.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,741.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Commonwealth Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,855,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,208,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,284 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 10,699.1% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,204,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $12,823,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 994.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 839,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 763,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Up 4.7 %

FCF stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 478,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.92.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.21 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 25.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

