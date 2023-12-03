Short Interest in Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Drops By 19.5%

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 654,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gold Reserve Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDRZF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,883. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $248.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.76. Gold Reserve has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $3.23.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mining projects. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

