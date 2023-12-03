Short Interest in Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Rises By 11.1%

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of GCAAF stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $31.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.15.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

