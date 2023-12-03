Short Interest in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Expands By 6.2%

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,900 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 356,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Insider Activity at Ingles Markets

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,298 shares of company stock worth $1,835,156. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingles Markets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 53.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth $35,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Shares of Ingles Markets stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $82.81. 87,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.49 and its 200-day moving average is $80.97. Ingles Markets has a one year low of $73.38 and a one year high of $102.99.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

