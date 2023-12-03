Short Interest in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Drops By 8.4%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,590,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the October 31st total of 38,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 18.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on IOVA. Barclays decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.23.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Iovance Biotherapeutics
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
IOVA traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,384,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,169,692. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.36.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Iovance Biotherapeutics
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.