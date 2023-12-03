Short Interest in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Drops By 8.4%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,590,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the October 31st total of 38,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 18.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IOVA. Barclays decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,399.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $122,256,864.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,399.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

IOVA traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,384,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,169,692. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

