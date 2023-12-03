Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) Declines By 22.1%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the October 31st total of 144,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Iveda Solutions Stock Performance

IVDA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. 90,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of -1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73. Iveda Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iveda Solutions stock. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Nwam LLC owned 0.78% of Iveda Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications.

