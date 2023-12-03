Short Interest in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Declines By 20.1%

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 34,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. 34,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,210. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

