Short Interest in Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Expands By 17.4%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Neometals Stock Up 6.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RRSSF traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.16. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,711. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.29. Neometals has a 1 year low of 0.11 and a 1 year high of 0.71.
About Neometals
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neometals
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.