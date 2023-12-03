Short Interest in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Decreases By 24.1%

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 8,350,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of News by 2,544.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,742,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,248 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in News by 98,078.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,793 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,834,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in News by 803.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 830,841 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in News by 619.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 939,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 809,059 shares during the period. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.15. 584,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,094. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. News has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

