Short Interest in Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Declines By 21.7%

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.0 days.
Nexans Price Performance
OTCMKTS NXPRF remained flat at $79.67 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 351. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average is $80.78. Nexans has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $101.75.
Nexans Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nexans
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Nexans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.