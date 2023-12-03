Short Interest in Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Declines By 21.7%

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.0 days.

OTCMKTS NXPRF remained flat at $79.67 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 351. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average is $80.78. Nexans has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $101.75.

Nexans SA designs, manufactures, and sells cable systems and services in France and internationally. It operates in five segments: Building & Territories, Generation & Transmission, Telecom & Data, Industry & Solutions, and Other Activities. The company provides design, engineering, financing, asset management, and systems management solutions for offshore wind farms, subsea interconnections, and land high voltage, as well as smart solutions for oil and gas sector.

