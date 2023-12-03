Short Interest in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Rises By 21.1%

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 12th.
Onconova Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 89,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.85% of the company’s stock.
About Onconova Therapeutics
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
