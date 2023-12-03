Short Interest in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Rises By 21.1%

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ONTX

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Shares of ONTX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 40,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 89,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.