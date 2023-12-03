Short Interest in Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Expands By 26.6%

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the October 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Opsens Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS OPSSF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. 6,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,959. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. Opsens has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Opsens from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company provides advanced optical-based pressure guidewire (OptoWire), a guidewire used in the transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure; and a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature to be used in a range of applications that can be integrated in other medical devices.

