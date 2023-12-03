Short Interest in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Expands By 26.8%

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the October 31st total of 5,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Origin Materials from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Origin Materials by 501.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter worth $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter worth $46,000. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Origin Materials stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,610,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,320. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Origin Materials has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $100.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Origin Materials will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.

