Short Interest in Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Decreases By 22.2%

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Orvana Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORVMF remained flat at $0.13 during trading hours on Friday. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,878. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. Orvana Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.20.

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

