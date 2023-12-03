Short Interest in Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Decreases By 22.2%

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Orvana Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ORVMF remained flat at $0.13 during trading hours on Friday. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,878. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. Orvana Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.20.
About Orvana Minerals
