Short Interest in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Rises By 23.3%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,200 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the October 31st total of 215,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. 324,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,991. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $169.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.00 and a beta of 1.06. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 3.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXSQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oxford Square Capital by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. 7.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oxford Square Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

