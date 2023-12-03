Short Interest in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Drops By 22.2%

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 83,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Panbela Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 190,085 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Panbela Therapeutics Stock Up 13.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PBLA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 348,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,669. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $295.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.63). Research analysts predict that Panbela Therapeutics will post -9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; FlynpoviTM, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase.

