Short Interest in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Expands By 17.9%

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 67,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Parke Bancorp Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Parke Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $17.52 million for the quarter.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $94,071.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,752.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 10.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 78,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 363,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 22,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 430.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

