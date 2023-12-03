Short Interest in Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Rises By 19.2%

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,100 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 355,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 385.5 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSYTF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.
