Short Interest in Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Rises By 19.2%

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,100 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 355,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 385.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSYTF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSYTF

Pason Systems Stock Performance

About Pason Systems

Shares of PSYTF remained flat at $10.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

(Get Free Report)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.