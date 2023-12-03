Short Interest in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Rises By 16.4%

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the October 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Paylocity Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.88. The stock had a trading volume of 694,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,498. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $139.40 and a 1-year high of $235.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.58.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.97, for a total value of $103,862.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 3,743 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.26, for a total transaction of $730,858.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,053.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 522 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.97, for a total value of $103,862.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,091,305 over the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Paylocity by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

