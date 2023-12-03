Short Interest in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Decreases By 9.1%

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $555,747.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,435.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Popular alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Popular by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Popular during the first quarter worth $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 22.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BPOP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BPOP

Popular Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,260. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. Popular had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $693.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Popular will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Popular Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.