Short Interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Declines By 23.5%

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 59,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 197,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 9.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Powerbridge Technologies alerts:

Powerbridge Technologies Stock Up 7.7 %

PBTS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 132,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,488. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. Powerbridge Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $41.28.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge Digital Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerbridge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.