Short Interest in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Increases By 21.3%

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,580,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 12,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.48. 5,803,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,355,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72. PPL has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. As a group, analysts predict that PPL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

