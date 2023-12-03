Short Interest in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Rises By 21.4%

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,075,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 149,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 107,543 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 3.7 %

OTCMKTS RYCEY traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,118,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,300. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on RYCEY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

