Short Interest in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Drops By 23.5%

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 373,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of SFTBY stock remained flat at $20.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,274. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. SoftBank Group has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.18.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.55 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoftBank Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

