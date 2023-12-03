Short Interest in The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Decreases By 21.8%

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
GDL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.87. 29,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,438. The GDL Fund has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
