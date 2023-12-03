Short Interest in Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY) Decreases By 22.7%

Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vibra Energia in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PETRY stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,476. Vibra Energia has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19.

Vibra Energia SA manufactures, processes, distributes, trades, transports, imports, and exports oil-based products, lubricants, and other fuels. The company markets crude oil-based fuels, vehicular natural gas, biofuels, and convenience products through dealers; and supplies liquid fuels, lube oils, Arla 32, and related services.

