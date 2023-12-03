SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,500 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 2,136,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,336.8 days.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on SIG Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

Shares of SCBGF stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77. SIG Group has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $30.21.

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton filling lines, aseptic carton sleeves and closures, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

