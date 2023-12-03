SingularityNET Self Reported Market Cap Hits $315.48 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $315.48 million and approximately $33.83 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00017118 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,642.45 or 1.00005476 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010772 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,354,831,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,354,840,334.2379136 with 1,242,760,470.1087284 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.31592375 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $31,351,482.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

