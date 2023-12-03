Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF) Short Interest Update

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,900 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 508,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sino Land Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SNLAF remained flat at $1.07 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. Sino Land has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $1.45.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

