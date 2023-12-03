SOLVE (SOLVE) Trading Up 8% This Week

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 3rd. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $15.48 million and $308,336.64 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 665,125,013 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

